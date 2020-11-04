Thomas Holtzman Elementary School in Harrisburg closing through Nov. 10 due to COVID-19 case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thomas Holtzman Elementary School in Harrisburg is closing from Thursday, Nov. 5 through Monday, Nov. 9 due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

This decision was made based on guidance from the PA Department of Health and the Center for Disease Controls.

The closure includes all school programming, including before and after school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, and all weekend events.

Students and staff who were identified as “close contacts” of the confirmed positive COVID-19 tests will be notified by the Pandemic Response Team and will follow quarantine protocols before returning to school.

