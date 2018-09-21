Thousands expected at 2-day HUE Festival in Harrisburg

Thousands of people are expected to attend Harrisburg University’s HUE Festival on Friday and Saturday.

The esports tournament features 32 teams and 21 schools competing in League of Legends and Overwatch competitions through Saturday.

The event is the largest collegiate esports tournament to date.

Schools participating are coming from all across the country. One team coming as far as Bellevue, Washington.

The festival also includes live music featuring acts like Alien Ant Farm.

The main stage will be at 3rd and Market Streets from 4-10 p.m.

General Admission is free. There will be food trucks and vendors from 2-10 p.m.