Thousands of protesters expected at a ‘reopen rally’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians who say it’s time to re-open the economy, will gather at the State Capitol Monday to make their voices heard.

The groups “Re-open Pennsylvania,” “End the Lockdown Pennsylvania,” and “Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine” are the organizers of the event.

One of the group’s leaders has said: “Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine, however, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny.”

The goal of the protest is to send a message to the governor that the economy should be reopened on May 1 for healthy citizens.

By that date it will have been nearly 7 weeks that people in the state have been ordered to stay home and concerns about the failing economy, an increase in opioid deaths and the rising rate of child abuse and domestic violence, are growing.

Dr. Rachel Levine has weighed in on the plans to protest saying anyone planning to gather at the capital must continue to keep their distance from one another.

“If they get out of their cars and not practicing social distancing and not wearing masks and

having personal contact and shaking hands, if they’re not frequently washing their hands and not using hand sanitizer and came from various areas of Pennsylvania, that is a public health risk and I am concerned for their health,” Levine said.

Organizers expect thousands of people to turn out for the protest which is set to begin at noon.