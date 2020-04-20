Thousands protest in Harrisburg to reopen the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier Monday, thousands met at the state capitol to protest Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay at home order- they also want businesses to reopen.

People from across the state traveled to the capitol today, despite top health officials’ orders to stay home. Many people were not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing

The protest was lead by three grassroot groups which claims they are not affiliated with any political party. Some protesters were seen holding flags supporting President Trump.

Protesters lined the capitol steps while others stayed in their cars. Many people showed their

support for the small businesses that are currently closed.

“There are some small businesses that will fail if we don’t open things back up, its not right,” said Brendan Finegan, a protester.

Just a block away, nurses were counter-protesting and urging people to turn around and go home.

Nurses say they fear a surge in COVID-19 cases after seeing people not wearing masks or social distancing.

“We don’t think we have enough equipment in all the hospitals in Pennsylvania to take care of all the patients that are going to be coming in based on us getting a surge,” said Katrina Rectenwald, ICU RN at Allegheny General Hospital.

About an hour before the protest, State and House Democratic leaders responded to the

call to reopen the state.

“Our members are constantly hearing from small businesses in particular and we want to hear from them and get them back into the swing of things, but we have a lot to do in regard to making sure we have appropriate equipment, testing equipment,” said Senator. Jay Costa.