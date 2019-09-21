Three Mile Island closure causes mixed reactions

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Mile Island is no longer producing electricity.

Unit Two closed after the partial meltdown in 1979, and Friday, Unit One also closed for good.



With that closure, a new chapter begins for Three Mile Island, and also for the community, after 45 years of producing carbon-free nuclear energy.

“We knew it’s been coming for a while but – it’s not a good day,” Bill McSorley said, a veteran employee who’s work at TMI for nearly 40 years.

McSorley choked up talking about his time at the plant, but he is one of the lucky ones: his job will continue on into the plant’s decommissioning.

“I’ve invested my time and my effort in trying to make it a good plant that runs well, that’s safe,” McSorley said.”It’s a shame, it’s a tragedy to see it just put aside after all these years.”

Life in nearby Middletown pushes on regardless.

Inside Unique Hair Cuts, Patsy Burger is content with the closure.

“I’m glad for it closing today,” she said.

Burger, a lifelong resident, is concerned about safety – and remembers all too well the partial meltdown of 1979.

“We were scared when that happened, we lived close to it, and we took our family and went up to the mountains for a while,” Burger said. “I feel bad for the people that work down there, you know they’ve been there for a quite a while and they make good money.”

Joy Melchezidek moved to Middletown in 1999, and says she’s had health issues ever since, ones that hadn’t existed before.

“As time went on I started having goiters that would show up in my neck,” Melchezidek said. “They found I had papillary thyroid cancer.”

As the wispy water vapors slowly fade above the cooling towers, it’s a reminder to respect mother nature.

“You can’t do things to the planet, air and the water and not expect people to wind up sick or unhealthy in some way,” Melchezidek said.

The decades-long, billion-dollar cleanup process will now begin.

The reactor’s fuel supply will be removed over the next few weeks, according to Exelon, which estimates the current 675 jobs will drop to about 300 next year, 200 by 2021 and 50 by 2022.

All radioactive material should be gone by 2074.



