HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three different shooting incidents caused one man to be injured in Harrisburg on Saturday, March 26.

According to a release from Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Fifth Street and Peffer. This is where a 28-year-old man was shot, He was taken to a local hospital where at last report he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The second shooting incident happened in the area of the 2500 block of Lexington Street. This is where at around 7 p.m., a car was shot. No one was in the car at the time of the shooting and there were no reported injuries.

The last incident happened in the area of Maclay and Second Street at around 11 p.m. This is where another car was shot at. The car did sustain damage, as well as a nearby building. However, there are no reports of injuries from this incident.

There is no word on if the shooting incidents are related at this time.