HARRISBURG, Pa. - Monday and Tuesday temperatures are likely to reach mid-90's causing it to feel hotter than 100 degrees. You need to be mindful of your health and the health of those around you.

Considers yourself, the young, elderly and animals you're responsible for. According to the Center for Disease Control, the highest people at risk in the heat are people 65 and older and children younger than two years old. Others at risk are people with chronic diseases or mental illness.



According to the CDC, some things that may play a roll in whether a person can cool off are obesity, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and drug and alcohol use.



If the ground is hot for you, think about your pet's paws. Experts say if you can't hold your hand on the ground more than 7 seconds without it hurting, don't walk your pet on that ground. If the asphalt and sidewalks are too hot, carry your animal to a shaded and grassy area.



Chief of the Harrisburg Fire Department, Chief Brian Enterline, said most of the calls they get about that are heat-related are from dehydration. Make sure you, your loved ones and pets are drinking plenty of water. Heat exhaustion is another health concern, symptoms include dizziness, a rapid pulse and passing out.



Cheif Enterline said during the heat waves consider limiting your outdoor activities.

According to the CDC, there are ways to prevent heat-related illnesses or death: Schedule outdoor activities carefully, stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as possible, drink plenty of fluids, wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen, take cold showers or baths to cool down.



On days of extreme heat make sure to check in on your loved ones and never leave your children or pets in the car.

Stay tuned to ABC27 News for the latest local weather updates.