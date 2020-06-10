Closings & Delays
Today is the deadline for mail-in ballots in Dauphin County

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today is the deadline for Dauphin County to receive mail-in ballots for last week’s primary.

The ballots had to be postmarked on June 2 but Governor Wolf allowed an extension for some counties because of interference by some protests.

The Dauphin County elections office already processed more than 33,000 absentee and mail-in ballots for the primary. They have around 1,000 provisional ballots left to count.

The office’s goal is to have the vote totals done by tomorrow morning.

