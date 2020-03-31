Together again: Harrisburg teachers visit students through “watch and wave” parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Break may have overstayed its welcome, but Harrisburg School District teachers found a workaround — well, drive-around — with a social distant parade for its students.

“The teachers that we are, we organize and get it done,” said Jody Barksdale, Harrisburg Education Association president.

They got it done, finding ways to cope without a classroom.

“We’re teachers, and we like to be social. We can’t see our babies. So, you know we have to find a way to reach out to them — other than a phone call,” Barksdale said.

“We’re all pent up in the house, and we want to get out too. So, it was good to see the kids,” said Michele Rolko, Harrisburg Education Association vice president.

The kids were happy to see them too, with signs and smiles to match. It helped soothe the sting of an indefinite school closure.

“The announcement of closing schools, I think this is just one more booster to give everybody — the staff, the community, the students, that last, ‘Okay, we can do this,'” Barksdale said.

They’ll keep doing it — however long it takes. Barksdale said they are working with the district to find ways to make up missed learning opportunities.

“Our new administration is doing a really good job with that. They’re reaching out to us. We get a daily update on what the plan is and what we’re doing and how we’re gonna roll things out,” Barksdale said.

Even though six feet may have never felt more lonely, no child is ever alone.

“Even though we can’t be with them every day, we’re still here, and we’re still thinking about them,” Barksdale said.

“We’re here for you, you know. We’re gonna try to do our best to do some educational and enrichment, and we’re in it together,” Rolko said.