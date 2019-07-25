Top glass artists crank up the heat in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – “It takes a lot of heat to melt this glass and you have to have extremely large torches,” artist Stephen Boehme said.

With his face in front of a 2,300-degree flame, Boehme is one of five of the top millie artists in the world at Coexist Gallery in Steelton. Mille is a type of glassblowing.

“They’re all making different components with their different styles and doing collaboration pieces,” Coexist manager Nikola Katkocin said.

“Rocco here is working on one of those stringer drawings. So, this is where you hand draw. It’s almost like painting the image onto the glass,” said artist Karl Taylor.

These artists are working on a project called “20,000 Millies Under the Sea.”

“As millie makers, what we end up doing is we make images,” Taylor said. “It’s very similar actually to the process you use to make candy that has that picture that goes all the way through. We just do it bigger and hotter.”

“You could pull it down microscopic and still see the picture, and you pull it down into a cane,” Boehme said.

“We end up getting to cut it up into slices, and the slices give you that kind of detailed image,” Taylor said.

Taylor has been blowing glass for almost 20 years. He says these projects aren’t easy to take on. They require lots of time, materials and resources.

“In this case, Coexist was willing to help sponsor, making this a reality,” Taylor said.

“The glassblowers are really open with their techniques and they share, and just getting to work with these guys, I’m learning more stuff every day,” Boehme said.

The artists are in town until Aug. 3, when their work will be displayed in a gallery show.

Until then, you can watch them work at Coexist, at 310 South Front Street.