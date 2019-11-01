Torrential downpours stall traffic on I-83 in Dauphin County; road has reopened

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Torrential downpours led to major roadway flooding across the Midstate Thursday evening.

In Dauphin County, ponding water on Interstate 83 North caused several cars and a tractor-trailer to stall just north of the Union Deposit Exit.

Traffic was backed up for quite a distance, reaching the 283/322 interchange.

Viewer Matt Hannaford’s dashcam video caught the interstate just as it was starting to flood. He said he passed through just before it became impassable and the road was shut down.

Cars didn’t move for more than an hour as crews worked to get water off the road and get stalled vehicles out of the way.

Southbound 83 was not affected, other than a few curious rubberneckers who slowed down to see what was going on.

Traffic started moving slowly just around 10 p.m. as the rain had slowed.