(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it.

The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront Office Center to help shelter and support veterans experiencing homelessness.

The grounds for the new tiny home village have been cleared and the capital campaign is in full swing.

The model home can be viewed at the VFW Annual Convention at the Wyndham Resort and Convention Center in Lancaster on the following dates:

Thursday, June 9: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Friday, June 10: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday, June 11: 8:00 am -12:00 pm

The model will then be available for tours at the Harrisburg Senators game at FNB Field on Sunday, June 12, from 11:30 a.m. until the end of the game.