Townhall meeting to address violence being held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman is calling for an all-hands-on-deck effort to stop violent crime among young people.

Levet Henderson says she is setting up a townhall next week at the Nativity School of Harrisburg to address accountability across the board. She wants to discuss how the public can help solve murder cases and strengthen relationships between police and residents. Henderson wants people to come up with ideas to help get teenagers away from gang involvement and violent crime and into different activities and organizations throughout the city.

“How can we pull our targeted audience or those impacted by the violence into organizations like the Y or the Boys and Girls Club? How can we uplift others who are not active in those organizations,” Henderson said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The townhall takes place next Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Nativity School of Harrisburg. Police Commissioner Tom Carter, District Attorney Fran Chardo, and several others are scheduled to speak.