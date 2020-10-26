Tractor-trailer crashes into tow truck responding to crash in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police and Leahy’s Towing company were responding to a one-vehicle crash on PA 581 Eastbound in Camp Hill Sunday when a tractor-trailer lost control and crashed into the roadside vehicles.

A Nissan Altima lost control on the wet roadway and spun out into the concrete barrier. No passengers in the car were hurt as a result of this crash. While workers were on scene to assist with the crash, a tractor-trailer lost control and struck the Nissan. The truck then struck the tow truck, crushing the cab portion of the truck and then rolled over.

A female passenger that was involved in the Nissan crash was inside of the tow truck at the time of the second crash, and was trapped inside of the tow truck with serious injuries as a result of the tractor-trailer crash.

A State Trooper on scene assisted the female until first responders arrived. The female was trapped for nearly 45 minutes. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

State Police in Harrisburg is asking anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact them at 717-671-7500 and ask for Trooper Jeffery Black.