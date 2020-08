DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A westbound lane is blocked after a tractor-trailer involved crash with entrapment Tuesday morning on the PA Turnpike in Dauphin County.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-76 at mile marker 258 between exit 266: Lebanon-Lancaster and exit 247: Harrisburg East.

Drivers should expect delays.

No word on how many injuries or vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.