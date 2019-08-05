Tracy Kroh case now 30 years old

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The search for a missing Halifax teenager began 30 years ago.

Tracy Kroh was 17 years old when she was last seen at the Alex Acres Trailer Park in Halifax Township on Aug. 5, 1989. She was trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law who lived at the trailer park and dropped off a barbecue grill and some grocery store coupons when the couple wasn’t home.

Kroh was reported missing the next day when her parents realized she didn’t spend the night at her sister’s home, as she sometimes did. Her 1971 Mercury Comet was found at the town square in Millersburg, but her belongings were not in the car.

Parts of her wallet, including her driver’s license and National Honor Society card, were found in December 1993 in an area along Wiconisco Creek, off Rakers Mill Road in Washington Township, nine miles from Millersburg.

Authorities believe Kroh was abducted, probably by someone she knew. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police searched a 30-acre property near the mobile home park for three days in May and previously in 2016, saying they were focusing on persons of interest in the case. A property along Mountain House Road in Jackson Township was searched last month.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told ABC27 News “Daybreak” that investigators have been working really hard on the case consistently.

“I wouldn’t be in a position to name a suspect at this point, but we do have some promising developments that have occurred recently and we’re following up on those diligently,” Chardo said.

Police have said Kroh did not have a history of running away from home. She left $300 behind in her bedroom and $400 in her bank account. She was described as a shy, studious teenager with no enemies. She was about to start her senior year at Halifax High School.

Anyone with information should call a hotline established for the case: 717-645-3275.