HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic lights along 2nd Street in Harrisburg, between Forster and Division, will flash yellow beginning Friday, May 13, and will remain that way until October 11. The change is part of the ongoing project to make that portion of the street a two-way road.

The traffic lights that are flashing yellow are located at Verbeke, Reily, Kelker, Maclay, Emerald, and Radnor. According to the release, traffic approaching 2nd Street from any of the side streets will be met with flashing red lights and standing stop signs.

The City of Harrisburg is required by the Department of Transportation to flash or cover signal heads for a minimum of ninety days to allow the installation of new or other traffic control devices.

Verbeke, Reily, and Kelker Streets are also the intersections on the street that will be turned into roundabouts prior to the project being completed by mid-October or early November.

