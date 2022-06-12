HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic stop that turned into a short car chase in Cumberland County ended in Harrisburg early Sunday morning.

According to police, a Cumberland County officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop, when the driver sped off, which resulted in a short pursuit.

The chase led them to North Second Street in Harrisburg and came to an end when the driver crashed the vehicle. The driver was taken to to the hospital for treatment, however, no injuries have been reported.

The driver has been placed into police custody and the street was reopened after the crash.