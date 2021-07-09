Travel through Harrisburg International Airport lagging behind U.S.

(WHTM) — Tracking the travel recovery now, Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) is lagging behind the rest of the U.S. is getting back to pre-pandemic passenger levels.

The new forecast shows that by October, traffic at U.S. airports will be down 3% from October of 2019.

But for HIA, it is expected to be closer to 20%, which is due to business travel still being way down. Unfortunately, business travel is particularly important here.

At the same time, international travel is down, as well.

“Many countries, they are cautious. They don’t want foreign people getting into their countries. and this can take longer, even longer, to recover. Therefore the good news is, Harrisburg has a very small piece of that,” Celement Zhang said.

He says international travel isn’t nearly as big a factor here as it is nationwide.