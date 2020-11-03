Trick-or-treating gone bad: Steelton family threatened by man with a gun on Halloween night

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Saturday evening, trick-or-treating took an unexpected turn when one Steelton family experienced a Halloween scare.

Around 6:30 p.m., a Steelton family of four was trick-or-treating when one man approached their car, pointed a gun in the mother’s face, and told the two adults and two children to get off his road. The family is concerned for their safety, and wish to remain anonymous.

“I looked directly down the barrel of [the gun], it was right in my face. Please don’t shoot me or into the car[…],” the mother said. She pleaded with the man, saying they would leave, and asking him not to shoot. The family immediately called 9-1-1 and directly into the police department.

Officers responded to the home of 66-year-old Darrell Kinter. He told police he pointed a pellet gun because, “they were playing loud Halloween music in his neighborhood.”

Steelton Police Department Sgt. Bill Shaub said Kinter originally said it was a pellet gun, but later admitted it was a real gun.

“My daughter said to me, ‘Mom he almost killed you,’ in front of me and couldn’t stop hugging me,” the Steelton mother said. “That’s what this world is coming to.”

Kinter was arrested and is facing 72 charges. He posted $100,000 bail, but the Pa. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says he could face additional charges. The ATF removed some items from Kinter’s home, as well.

TOP STORIES