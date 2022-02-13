Trivia game show hosted at African American art gallery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A special event was held today at the Nyeusi Gallery in midtown Harrisburg.

The gallery opened last year and highlights African and African American art and history. On Sunday, Feb, 13, it hosted a trivia game show that had prizes for the contestants.

Organizers say this is the second quiz show held at the gallery and that everyone involved had plenty of fun.

“What we want to do is push education and that kind of falls in line with what we do here at the gallery. That is why we wanted to add this to what we do here in the gallery,” Dr. Dale Dangleben of the Nyesui Gallery said.

Dangleben says they will continue more of these quiz show games at the gallery. You can watch the quiz show, which was streamed live on their Facebook page, here.