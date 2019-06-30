Man dies after assault, SUV stolen from Dauphin County home

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 77-year-old man died after he was beaten and his vehicle was stolen at an East Hanover Township home, state police in Harrisburg said.

Larry Buffenmeyer was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of multiple injuries but died Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to 140 North Hill Drive for a report of an assault Saturday evening, around 10:10 p.m.

They said Buffenmeyer’s silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the home. The SUV has a Pennsylvania license plate of GLR-5782.

So far, state police have not named any suspects or called their investigation a homicide.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Harrisburg station at (717) 671-7500.