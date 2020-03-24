Live Now
Troopers issue 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses on first day of enforcement

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police released data on actions taken against non-life-sustaining businesses who failed to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations.

Enforcement began on Monday, March 23 and during the course of the day 27 warnings were given out.

“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “This process is two-phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.” 

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

  • Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
  • Department of Health
  • Department of Agriculture
  • Pennsylvania State Police
  • Municipal Police
  • Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s. 

The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses, and information businesses to request a waiver/exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development

To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

