Live Now
ABC27 News at Noon
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township Hanover Community Church MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Troopers issue more warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses failing to comply

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police released data showing actions taken against non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order to close their physical locations.

Enforcement began on Monday, March 23 and since then a total of 57 warnings were given out.

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

  • Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
  • Department of Health
  • Department of Agriculture
  • Pennsylvania State Police
  • Municipal Police
  • Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s. 

The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses, and information businesses to request a waiver/exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development

To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss