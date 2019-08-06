Truck driver gets up to 63 years for I-83 crash that killed 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mississippi truck driver will serve decades in prison for a crash on Interstate 83 that killed a Middletown man, his 16-month-old daughter, and a Messiah College senior last year.

Jack E. Satterfield III, 30, was sentenced Tuesday in Dauphin County Court to a term of 28.5 to 63 years.

Satterfield, of McComb, pleaded guilty in June to three counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, three counts of homicide by vehicle, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and related offenses.

Authorities said Satterfield drank various alcoholic beverages before he crashed into 10 cars without slowing down near the Union Deposit Road exit on the night of Oct. 12.

Zachary Lybrand, 24, and his daughter Elliana died, as did 22-year-old Ethan Van Bochoven, of Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Seven other people were injured.

Authorities said Satterfield fled his truck and walked across the interstate, hopped a fence, then ran to a hotel parking lot. Officers found him watching the crash scene from the parking lot.

According to charging documents, he admitted he drank two or three beers and five double-shot margaritas at a New Jersey restaurant before driving.

Authorities said Jagermeister and an empty six-pack of beer were found in the truck, and video from the cab showed Satterfield drank several bottles as he drove from New Jersey.

Testing indicated his blood-alcohol content was .152%, nearly twice the legal limit of .08 percent.

This article has been updated to correct the maximum term to 63 years, instead of 78