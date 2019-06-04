Truck driver pleads guilty to fatal DUI crash on I-83

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jack E. Satterfield III

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Mississippi truck driver has pleaded guilty to a crash on Interstate 83 last year that killed a Middletown man, his 16-month-old daughter, and a Messiah College senior.

Jack E. Satterfield III, 30, pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, three counts of homicide by vehicle, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and related offenses.

Judge Deborah Curcillo accepted the guilty pleas and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Aug. 6. Until then, Satterfield remains in the Dauphin County Prison without bail.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo's office said there is no plea agreement, and prosecutors and the victims' families intend to seek maximum sentences based upon the circumstances of the offenses.

Authorities said Satterfield drank various alcoholic beverages before he crashed into 10 cars without slowing down near the Union Deposit Road exit on the night of Oct. 12. Zachary Lybrand, 24, and his daughter Elliana died, as did 22-year-old Ethan Van Bochoven, of Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Seven other people were injured.

Police said Satterfield fled his truck then walked across the interstate, hopped a fence, and ran to a hotel parking lot. Officers found him watching the crash scene from the parking lot.

According to charging documents, Satterfield admitted he drank two or three beers and five double-shot margaritas at a New Jersey restaurant before driving.

Authorities said an empty six-pack of beer and Jagermeister was found in the truck, and video from the cab showed Satterfield drank several bottles as he drove from New Jersey.

Testing indicated his blood-alcohol content was .152%, nearly twice the legal limit of .08 percent.