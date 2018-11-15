Truck driver waives hearing in fatal DUI crash on I-83

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jack E. Satterfield III

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Mississippi truck driver is headed to trial on vehicular homicide and other charges related to a crash on Interstate 83 that killed a Middletown man, his 16-month-old daughter, and a Messiah College senior.

Jack E. Satterfield III waived all 13 charges to Dauphin County Court at a preliminary hearing on Thursday, according to court records.

Satterfield, 29, of McComb, is charged with three counts each of homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury, and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed. His commercial driver's license had been suspended.

According to charging documents, Satterfield admitted he drank two or three beers and five double-shot margaritas at a New Jersey restaurant before he caused the 11-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 12.

Satterfield also told police he saw slow-moving traffic ahead of him at the last minute and could not avoid crashing at the Union Deposit Road exit in Lower Paxton Township.

Zachary Lybrand, 24, of Middletown, his 16-month-old daughter Elliana Lybrand, and 22-year-old Ethan VanBochoven of Pompton Plains, New Jersey, died in the crash.

Seven other people were injured.

Police say Satterfield fled the crash in his truck, then walked across the interstate, hopped a fence, and ran to a hotel parking lot where he watched the crash scene from a distance.

He remains in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 4.