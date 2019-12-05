Trump administration changes to SNAP benefits could affect 92,000 in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Trump administration Wednesday unveiled a new rule that will require more food stamp recipients to work in order to receive their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.

The rule will limit a state’s ability to waive longstanding work requirements and still give someone their benefits — the rule could negatively affect 92,000 Pennsylvanians, according to the Department of Human Services.

“This is the nation’s most important anti-hunger program,” said Secretary Theresa Miller. “This is a huge program and it’s just under attack right now.”

The change will force more people to meet work requirements in order to receive monthly help; many Pennsylvanians in the past didn’t have to meet those mandates, due to geographical, financial or other barriers.

“We were able to waive work requirements in counties where the unemployment rate was higher than the national average,” Miller said. “Going forward under this final rule, Pennsylvania will no longer be able to waive any counties and so everyone is going to be subject to the work requirements.”

The national unemployment rate sits at 3.6%, and with some seven million open jobs in America, the Trump administration says the change is about restoring SNAP benefits to its original intent: assistance through a difficult time, not a way of life.

1.7 million Pennsylvanians receive some form of help from SNAP, Miller said, saying that taking away someone’s access to food won’t increase their chances of getting a job and joining the workforce full-time.

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said Wednesday that he believes all who can work, should work – adding, “Government dependency has never been the American dream. We need to encourage people by giving them a helping hand but not allowing it to become an indefinitely giving hand.”

“I think it’s easy to say, just go get a job, but at the end of the day it’s not as easy for a lot of the individuals that we serve,” Miller said.

Perdue says the changes are about getting people back to work — not kicking them out.

“Instead of just kicking people off of public assistance and making it harder for them to go get a job, we need to be investing in them and trying to figure out how we can help them get to self-sufficiency,” Miller said.

The USDA says the move will save $5.5 billion over five years.

Miller believes, however, the focus should be on education and saving people, not dollars.

“We wanna see people get off of our programs for the long term, we don’t wanna see them cycle on and off our programs,” Miller said.

It’s estimated that when this rule takes effect in April, 688,000 people nationwide will be affected.