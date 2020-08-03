TSA catches Lancaster County woman with loaded gun at HIA

TSA officers detected this loaded gun in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Aug. 1. (TSA photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a Lancaster County woman from bringing a .22 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets onto an airplane at Harrisburg International Airport.

The pink and black colored gun was caught by TSA officers on Saturday, Aug. 1 as the woman’s belongings entered the security checkpoint X-ray machine.

TSA officers alerted the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police, which came to the checkpoint and confiscated the handgun. Police cited the woman, a resident of Paradise, on weapons charges.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage only if they are properly packaged and declared to the airline. To transport a firearm, it must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then it needs to be taken to the airline check-in counter.