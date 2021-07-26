TSA catches man with loaded gun at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The TSA stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun into Harrisburg International Airport.

On Friday, July 23, TSA officers noticed a Carlisle man had a gun on him when he was going through the x-ray machine at the security checkpoint.

Police were alerted and confiscated the weapon and bought the man in for questioning before citing him. This is the second instance of a firearm being caught at HIA this year.

Travelers are reminded that if they wish to fly with a firearm it must be unloaded, locked, and separated from ammunition. For more information, you can visit the TSA’s page on firearms here.

