TSA catches two guns in three days at HIA checkpoint

TSA officers detected this loaded gun in a traveler’s backpack at Harrisburg International Airport this morning, September 25. (TSA photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport have stopped two men from bringing guns onto airplanes within the last three days.

These incidents marked the third and fourth guns caught at the checkpoint so far this year. TSA officers detected six guns at the HIA last year.

Wednesday morning, a Chambersburg man was caught by TSA officers with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his backpack as he was entering the security checkpoint.

Monday, a Salt Lake City, Utah, resident was cited by police after TSA officers caught him trying to bring a handgun and a stash of ammunition past a security checkpoint. TSA officers caught him with a 9 mm handgun, two magazine clips loaded with 14 bullets and a box of 50 additional bullets in his carry-on bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. His gun was not loaded.

TSA officers detected this handgun in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Monday, September 23. (TSA photo)

TSA says passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

In both instances, the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police were notified and came to the checkpoint where they cited the men on weapons charges.

TSA says that nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day.