TSA: Man had box cutter concealed in shoe at Harrisburg airport

TSA officers detected this gray box cutter and two of the white-wrapped box cutters in a traveler’s carry-on bag and one of the white-wrapped box cutters artfully concealed under the lining of one of his shoes at Harrisburg International Airport on Sunday, July 7. (TSA photo)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was stopped at a Harrisburg International Airport checkpoint after officers caught him with box cutters and a utility knife, including one concealed in his shoe, the Transportation Security Administration said.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said the man removed his shoes to go through the checkpoint X-ray machine when a box cutter was found under the inside lining of one of the shoes. Two additional box cutters and a utility knife were detected in his checked bag.

When asked why there was a box cutter in his shoe, the man changed his story several times, claiming that he worked for a delivery service, that it slipped in, and that he didn’t know how it could have suddenly appeared under the lining of the sole of one of his dress shoes, Farbstein said.

The items were removed from the shoe and carry-on bag. Farbstein said the man was permitted to catch his flight because the weapons were removed and no longer posed a threat.

The man’s name wasn’t released.