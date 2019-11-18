TSA: Man had loaded gun at Harrisburg airport checkpoint

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was stopped from carrying a loaded handgun onto an airplane at Harrisburg International Airport on Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration said.

A TSA spokeswoman said the .380 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets. It was spotted inside a brown leather backpack as the man’s belongings were entering a security checkpoint X-ray machine.

The spokeswoman said the gun is the fifth caught at the checkpoint this year. TSA officers detected six guns at the airport last year.

TSA officers notified the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority police, which came to the checkpoint and detained the man for questioning. The man claimed he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.

