TSA offering bonus for new hires at select airports in Pa.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is planning to hire part-time officers in multiple locations and is offering bonuses of $1,000.

TSA says they are expecting air travel to take off in 2022 and are ramping up to make sure they have enough staff to handle the increase.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“TSA officers screen thousands of airline travelers daily, ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. TSA expects to screen a greater volume of travelers in 2022 and needs additional officers to support its security mission,” the TSA stated in a media release.

Airports in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Lehigh Valley, and Harrisburg are on the list of those both looking to hire and offering the bonus. New officers will receive $500 when they start and the additional $500 after a year of service.

Benefits are offered to all full and part-time employees. There is also a pay increase after six months on the job.

TSA says applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. The newly hired officers will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they will be paid while undergoing training.

You can view open positions on the TSA website or USAJobs.gov.