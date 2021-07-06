TSA puts out security reminders; more leisure travelers fly with Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Air travel is reaching pre-pandemic levels and the TSA says there are still fewer business travelers, but more leisure travelers and they may not be as familiar with the security process.

Therefore, the TSA advises travelers to familiarize themselves before traveling, especially about what’s allowed in a carry-on and what is not, and if that if they are flying out of Harrisburg, they won’t be alone.

“We’re seeing a really good percentage of recovery here at Harrisburg International Airport and by that, I mean, we’re seeing passenger loads that are approaching and some days even reaching the 2019 levels. So basically, pre-pandemic,” Lisa Farbstein, TSA public affairs, said.

One important reminder for future travelers? Masks are still required in airports and on flights until fall at the earliest.