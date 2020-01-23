TSA warns about most common prohibited items found at HIA checkpoint

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — After 924 pounds of prohibited items were snagged at Harrisburg International Airport’s security checkpoint in 2019, TSA agents Thursday gave advice on how to keep up with ever-changing rules for what you can and can’t bring on planes.

The more times bags have to be individually checked by TSA agents, the longer lines become.

TSA agents in Harrisburg say people try to bring knives on planes all day, every day. That bogs down lines. No knives are allowed past the security checkpoint.

“Here’s a credit card knife,” said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson. “Fits very conveniently in your wallet … razer sharp.”

“People go to business meetings and just as a little gift that they give out is those credit card knives,” said Jordyn Columbo, the lead transportation security officer at HIA.

No matter what your knife is disguised as, including those shaped like a key and becoming increasingly popular, it’s not getting through metal detectors and x-ray screenings.

Many prohibited items for carry-ons can go inside checked bags.

“We see a lot of tools,” Farbstein said. “More common than a sledgehammer is something like these wrenches.”

You won’t be penalized when the TSA catches prohibited items, but you’ll need to move them to your checked bag, give them to whoever dropped you off at the airport or lock them in your car. The last resort is the TSA taking and saving them.

“The state comes and picks them up and they sell them,” Farbstein said.

The TSA constantly updates its list of prohibited items, so research is important.

Prohibited items are different than illegal items.

“It’s important to know what you have. If something may be considered a weapon in one jurisdiction, it may not be considered a weapon in another,” Farbstein said.

Farbstein said one example is if you place brass knuckles in a checked bag in Harrisburg, you would be arrested for doing so in New York.

It is always a federal offense to bring a firearm to a checkpoint. Seven guns were confiscated last year at Harrisburg International Airport.

The TSA says you can put a firearm in your checked bag if you have the required permits and follow specific guidelines.

TSA’S website and app have a feature where you can type in the names of items so you can find out whether you can bring them.

The agency says it’s also extremely active on social media and encourages people to take pictures of their items and ask questions.