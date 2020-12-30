Turkey Hill in Harrisburg receiving cleaning and sanitation after worker tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Turkey Hill worker has tested positive for the coronavirus at the 5009 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, Pa. location. The establishment has been closed since Sunday, December 27, for cleaning and sanitation.

In a statement to ABC27 News, Turkey Hill wrote, “We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. We closed the store at 3:30 PM (EST) on Sunday, December 27th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.“



Turkey Hill says all team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. Turkey Hill added, “We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.“