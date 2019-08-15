Turnpike closure in both directions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike will close for approximately 3 hours in both directions Sunday between the hours of 12 a.m. until 6 a.m.

The closure will be between the Harrisburg East Exit #247 and the Lebanon/Lancaster Exit #266.

This closure is a part of the PennDOT Pa. 283 Rehabilitation project and is required to remove existing girders over the Turnpike at milepost 251.6.

Eastbound detour:

• I-283 North (2.7 miles)

• US 322 East (21.1 miles)

• PA 72 South (2 miles)

• Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Lebanon Lancaster Interchange.

Westbound detour:

• PA 72 North (2 miles)

• US 322 West (21.8 miles)

• I-283 South (2.7 miles)

• Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Harrisburg East Interchange.