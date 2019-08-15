Turnpike closure in both directions

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PA-Turnpike-Logo_1521836778770

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike will close for approximately 3 hours in both directions Sunday between the hours of 12 a.m. until 6 a.m.

The closure will be between the Harrisburg East Exit #247 and the Lebanon/Lancaster Exit #266.

This closure is a part of the PennDOT Pa. 283 Rehabilitation project and is required to remove existing girders over the Turnpike at milepost 251.6.

Eastbound detour:
• I-283 North (2.7 miles)
• US 322 East (21.1 miles)
• PA 72 South (2 miles)
• Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Lebanon Lancaster Interchange.

Westbound detour:
• PA 72 North (2 miles)
• US 322 West (21.8 miles)
• I-283 South (2.7 miles)
• Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Harrisburg East Interchange.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss