Woman and child rescued from car stuck in Susquehanna River, police investigate

Editor’s Note: The headline has been updated to reflect the up-to-date information.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An ongoing investigation looks into an early Sunday morning rescue from the Susquehanna River near the Dock Street Dam area.

Police officers reported to the scene and, upon arrival, found a vehicle in the river. Harrisburg Police have confirmed with abc27 news that a man, woman, and child were all inside the vehicle.

The woman and child were rescued from the vehicle and taken to the hospital for treatment. Both are expected to be okay.

The condition of the man and the circumstances of how the car ended up in the river are both unknown as of Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Streets immediately surrounding the area of the incident remain closed in the southbound direction as of 8:00 this morning.

