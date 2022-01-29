Two-alarm fire causes damage to row home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A fire has been reported in the uptown section of Harrisburg on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The fire was first reported at around 12 p.m. at the 600 block of Dauphin Street in the city. Fire officials tell abc27 that the fire is now a second alarm.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Station One Facebook page, all personnel on the scene were evacuated from the building.

No word yet on any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story.