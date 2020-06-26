Two Dauphin County judges stripped of senior status, collect per diems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New details on the two judges in Dauphin County who have been stripped of their senior status after applying for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

The State Supreme Court denied unemployment benefits for judges Jeannine Turgeon and Lawrence Clark because they’re receiving pensions.

We filed a right to know request to see what they’re getting. As a retired state employee Turgeon received a lump sum payment of $634,000 and now collects more than $120,000 a year.

Judge Clark’s lump sum payment was $365,000 plus $83,000 a year.

They also collect per diems.

Over a two month period this year, Turgeon collected $71,000 and Clark, collected $11,000.

