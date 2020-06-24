Two Dauphin County judges stripped of senior status

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two judges in Dauphin County have been stripped of their senior status after applying for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

Judge Lawrence Clark, Jr. retired from active status and began serving as a senior judge in January of 2014. Judge Jeannine Turgeon did the same in 2019.

Having senior judges helps ease court backlogs, unexpected judicial vacancies, and conflict of interest issues on an as-needed basis.

Senior judges continue to receive their state-funded pensions and retiree benefits for life. Attorney Corky Goldstein says they’re well taken care of.

“I don’t remember exactly what their salaries were when Judge Clark retired but right now, the salary of a Common Pleas judge is about $184,000 a year,” Goldstein said.

Despite those benefits, both Clark and Turgeon applied for PUA and a majority of justices for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court voted to remove them from the bench.

A statement from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts reads “Because senior judge appointments are discretionary, the court must weigh and balance the appropriateness of each appointment and consider all information that is provided to them. A majority of the court, with justices Todd and Wecht dissenting, determined it was no longer appropriate for senior judges who sought pandemic unemployment assistance benefits to continue their senior judge appointments.”

“I certainly know both of them and I certainly realize that neither of them would have done something that they, in any way, thought was inappropriate,” Goldstein said.

Clark told abc27 he believes his state pension and money from the federal CARES act is “apples and oranges.”

Federal unemployment assistance benefits are designed for people otherwise ineligible for unemployment compensation, which Clark believes includes senior judges.

He said senior judges are paid per diem with no salary and no benefits.

He said there was never any directive by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts or anyone else that senior judges couldn’t apply for PUA.

“The Supreme Court made their decision and that’s what they’re entitled to do,” Clark said.