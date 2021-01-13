Two Harrisburg women arrested in connection to infant’s August death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police arrested two women on Tuesday in connection to the death of an infant in August, according to authorities.

On August, 11, 2020 3-month-old Jair Rodriguez died as a result of Acute Fentanyl Toxicity.

Jair’s mother, Shayleen Concepcion, and grandmother, Alma Maldonado, have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jair was in their care at the time of his death.

