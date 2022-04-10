HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating two weekend shootings.

The first shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 9. According to investigators, a man was shot in the leg at Susquehanna and Verbeke Streets. The victim is expected to be okay.

The second shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 10. Police say a bullet grazed someone’s head at Seventh and Emerald Streets. That person is also expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating both shootings. No arrests have been made.