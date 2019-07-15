Two injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting at 18th and Market streets.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two people were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital. The identities of those people have not been released.

Sunday’s shooting happened one street away from the scene of a homicide last week where a 27-year-old was shot and killed.

Sunday night’s shooting is under active investigation.

ABC27 News is working to find out the extent of the injuries for the two victims and the motive of the shooting.