HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arrested by Susquehanna Township police on Thursday for charges involving assault, child custody, and reckless endangerment.

Anfernee Amadiki Albert and Masimba Adofo Fraser were both arrested and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, interference with the custody of children, recklessly endangering another person, possess instruments of a crime, criminal conspiracy, and simple assault.