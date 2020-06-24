Two men charged for dropping off dead body in a Dauphin County park

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men are in Dauphin County Prison for their alleged involvement in a death.

Police say 23-year-old Tyler Middleton was found dead Monday night at Seal Park in Millersburg.

William Allen reported it to 911 but after reviewing surveillance video police arrested Allen along with Kyle Knapp saying they drove to the park and removed Middleton’s body from a car then allegedly lied about his death.

