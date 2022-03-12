HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating two shootings that occurred within hours of each other during the overnight and early morning hours of Saturday, March 12 in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg Police, units responded to the area of North 2nd and State Streets at around 3:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man that was suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital to undergo medical treatment.

A short time later, another man arrived at a local hospital also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man said that he had been shot in the 600 block of Schuylkill Street.

Officers immediately responded to the area to establish and locate a crime scene. While in the area, they were approached by yet another man who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Emergency personnel were immediately called and the third man was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

Both incidents are currently under investigation, and there is no word if the two shootings were connected in any way.

Anyone with information about these shootings should call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900