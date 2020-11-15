Two shot in Harrisburg, police searching for suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night two victims were shot on the 100 block of S 20th St, according to authorities.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

The police do not have a suspect at this time.

The Harrisburg Police are seeking any information and/or witnesses in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted here.

