Two stop signs to be removed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will remove stop signs at two intersections on Third Street Monday.

The signs at Harris and Boyd streets will be removed and pedestrian signs and yield lines will be placed at the intersections.

Back in August City Council held a public hearing on the removal of stop signs at four intersections.

City engineers say those signs are not necessary but those who live there think they make the neighborhood safer.

The mayor then revealed a compromised plan that only removed the signs from two intersections.

